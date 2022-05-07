Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village in the Kharkiv Oblast, Russians abandoned their positions in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening update regarding the situation at the front as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. The key points are:

In the Siversk direction, units of Russian troops are strengthening the border with Ukraine and rearranging positions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is trying to suppress the advance of Ukrainian troops to the border by strengthening the reserve units. The Ukrainian Armed Forces took control of the Tsyrkuny village (Kharkiv Oblast), and the Russians carried out an unsuccessful assault in the direction of Virnopillya village.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts to take full control of Rubizhne and prepares to attack the Lyman and Severodonetsk. The Russians failed to take the Alexandrovka settlement.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy continues to block and storm Azovstal.

In the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the enemy was forced to retreat near the Poltavka settlement, leaving the previously occupied positions. In the area of the settlement of Pology, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed some of the Russian weapons and military equipment, forcing them to leave their positions .

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is defending and launching missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

In the village of Burchak (Zaporizhzhya Oblast), Ukrainian forces found more than 100 wounded Russian paratroopers.