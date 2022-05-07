Sumy oblast was attacked by Russians from aviation, and missile strikes were fired on Odesa

In Sumy oblast, Russian aircraft fired on the territories of Myropil and Khotyn communities. It happened today, May 7, in the afternoon. They attacked with air-to-ground missiles.

The head of the oblast Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it.

A border guard was wounded in the shelling. The State Border Guard Service clarified that Russia fired from planes not only on Sumy oblast but also on its won territory.

Russia also launched missile strikes on Odesa today, said the spokesman of the Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk. According to him, the details will be later.

The Odesa edition "Dumskaya" writes that after a series of explosions in one of the areas of the city black smoke is visible, and in some houses, windows flew out.

Later, the head of the press center of the Defense and Security Forces of the South Natalia Humeniuk said that six missiles fell in the city. Four of them hit a civilian enterprise in a residential area - a fire broke out after the strike. Two missiles hit the previously destroyed runway. Information about the wounded is currently being clarified.