As of May 6, the Russian army had lost approximately 25,100 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The losses in enemy equipment are currently as follows:

1122 tanks;

2713 armored combat vehicles;

509 artillery systems;

172 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;

84 units of air defense;

199 aircraft;

155 helicopters;

1934 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

11 ships/boats;

341 operational-tactical drones;

38 units of special equipment;

90 cruise missiles.

The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day were observed in the Slobozhansky operating area, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.