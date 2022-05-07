The United States will provide $150 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine. What will the Armed Forces receive?

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has approved $150 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine.

This is stated in a press release on the State Departmentʼs website.

"Today, on behalf of the President, I allow the allocation of additional immediate military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to $150 million in additional weapons and equipment from the reserves of the US Department of Defense," the statement said.

According to Secretary of State Blinken, this permit is the ninth allocation of weapons, equipment and supplies of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since August 2021.

Thus, the total security assistance to Ukraine from the United States amounts to $3.8 billion in armaments and equipment since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby listed what is included in this package of military assistance: