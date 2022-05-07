Russians do not allow to take away wounded and dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the battlefield and accuse Ukraine of concealing losses

The Russian occupiers are trying to spread false information that Ukrainian commanders have been banned from removing the bodies of their fallen soldiers from the battlefield. They say that in this way, Ukraine is trying to hide its own military losses.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

"In fact, everything is a mirror image of the opposite. Moreover, the Russian military often does not allow wounded and, unfortunately, dead Ukrainian soldiers to be taken off the battlefield, violating all humanitarian international norms, forgetting about humanism and humanity," the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration emphasizes.

They also note that in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian army is constantly shelling the positions of the Ukrainian military with extreme brutality.

"As a result of the shelling, four warehouses of Optimusagro Trade LLC were on fire in the town of Orikhiv, the roof of a residential building and an outbuilding were on fire — firefighters put out the fires," the Oblast Military Administration said.