In Kharkiv Oblast, the occupiers destroyed three bridges to slow down the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia continues artillery shelling of settlements near Kharkiv. In the area of the settlements of Tsyrkuny and Ruski Tyshky, the occupiers blew up three road bridges to slow down the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on May 7.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling along the line of contact and uses operational and tactical aircraft for missile and bomb strikes on the positions of our troops.

Russia continues to block and storm Azovstal in Mariupol.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired missiles and multiple rocket launchers at Mykolayiv.

In settlement of Ivano-Kepine, the Armed Forces destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and up to 20 units of enemy military equipment.

In Kherson, which is temporarily occupied by the enemy, Russia is increasing the number of checkpoints and mobile patrols.