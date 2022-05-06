Zelensky signed a law on the de-Sovietization of Ukrainian legislation. What does this entail?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On de-Sovietization of the legislation of Ukraine".

This was announced by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He explained that from now on the legislation:

there is no mention of the "victory of the Great October Socialist Revolution";

there is no desire to implement "Leninʼs ideas of building a communist society";

there is no reference to programs developed by the Communist Party;

there is no priority in the rights of Komsomol members, communists and other "comrades";

"Cleared" almost 1,200 acts of state authorities and administration of the USSR and the Ukrainian SSR.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has also been instructed to do the same at the government level in the near future and develop a new Labor Code, Housing Code and Code of Administrative Offenses.