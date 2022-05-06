Ukrainian intelligence: Due to heavy losses, the Russian army is increasingly recruiting conscripts

Due to heavy losses, the Russian army increasingly began to recruit conscripts. This is despite statements by the Russian leadership that conscripts will not take part in the war.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in its Telegram channel.

"Due to high losses at the front, the occupiers are trying to urgently replenish the reserves of manpower. Despite repeated statements by the Kremlin about the inadmissibility of involving conscripts in the war, such cases are being recorded more and more often," the ministry said.

In particular, conscripts were recorded in the 217th Airborne Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division (Ivanovo). She is currently taking part in the fighting in Kharkiv oblast. Also, the Russian army significantly reduces the period of military preparation for hostilities. Recruits are trained for only 4 days. then sent to fight in Ukraine.

In occupied Crimea, the Russian authorities are also inviting doctors on a voluntary and compulsory basis. They are sent on so-called business trips to the occupied Donetsk oblast.