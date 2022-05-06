In Popasna the 15-year-old girl behind the wheel took out four adults from under Russian attacks

In Popasna, a 15-year-old girl was forced to get behind the wheel of a car to evacuate four adults from Russian shelling. The driver was injured, so she had to drive herself.

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, told about it.

"Two men, including the driver, were seriously injured by shell fragments. And the girl had to get behind the wheel. The road to Bakhmut was mined — the enemy set the explosive traps in a checkerboard pattern," he said.

The girl had to drive about 30 kilometers on her own with injuries — the wreckage hit her in the legs during the shelling.