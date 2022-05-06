In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost 24,900 troops

As of May 6, the Russian army had lost approximately 24,900 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:
- 1,110 tanks;
- 2,686 armored combat vehicles;
- 502 artillery systems;
- 171 multiple rocket systems;
- 83 air defense equipment;
- 199 aircraft;
- 155 helicopters;
- 1,926 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 11 ships/boats;
- 324 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 38 units of special equipment;
- 90 cruise missiles.