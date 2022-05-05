The Ukrainian artistʼs painting was sold for $ 500,000 for the first time. The funds will go to the Armed Forces

The Ukrainian painting was sold for almost $ 500,000 for the first time.

This was announced by the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation.

«$ 500,000! For the first time in the history of charity auctions, a Ukrainian painting was sold for half a million dollars! The winner is a Ukrainian from abroad. Proceeds from the sale of Mariia Pryimachenkoʼs painting "Flowers grew near the fourth block" will go to the needs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The painting was donated by collector Ihor Ponamarchuk from the family collection. Mariia Pryimachenkoʼs family supported the charity auction and refused the royalty from the selling of the painting in favor of the Armed Forces. The auction was organized by the auction house "Dukat".

According to open sources, the most expensive painting by the Ukrainian artist so far was the work of Anatoliy Kryvolap "Horse. Evening". In 2013, it was sold for $ 186,000.