Zelensky founded a new honorary award “For Courage and Bravery”

President Volodymyr Zelensky established an honorary award "For Courage and Bravery" for Ukrainian defenders.

This is stated in the relevant decree.

Establish an honorary award "For Courage and Bravery" to honor special military merits, courage, bravery, and heroism of personnel of military units (units) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Special Communications Service and protection of information of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, identified during the protection of state sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Ukraine, hostilities and combat (special) tasks", — said in the decree.

This honorary award is awarded by the President at the request of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the head of the state body that manages the military formation.

The honorary award will look like this: it is a double-sided ribbon of green protective color, lined around the perimeter with gold edging. The ends of the ribbon are decorated with gold fringe. On one end of the ribbon on both sides are embroidered in gold letters the inscription "For Courage and Bravery" and the image of the Sign of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great, and the other end of the ribbon on both sides is decorated with floral ornaments and a medallion pendant.

This insignia is attached to the top tube of the Battle Flag pole of the relevant military unit or unit.