Ukraine receives data from the GEOSAT 2 multispectral satellite for reconnaissance

Thanks to an agreement reached more than a month ago, Ukraine has de facto become the owner of the GEOSAT 2 multispectral optical satellite, thanks to which it receives exclusive intelligence.

This was reported by The Universe SpaceTech magazine with reference to the release of EOS, a company owned by businessman Maksym Poliakov.

Due to the risks in the conditions of the agreement was not public, so it became known only now. Currently, GEOSAT 2 works exclusively for Ukraine. It transmits operational data and makes it possible to obtain images at a distance of 100 kilometers from the border.

"The real challenges facing Ukraine have shown a lack of quality satellite imagery for many areas. Our access to GEOSAT 2 will be useful for all sectors of the Ukrainian economy that use satellite analytics in their activities in the long run. However, access to satellite data is very important for operational military intelligence," Poliakov said.

