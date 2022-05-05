The “Diia” launched a program to support entrepreneurs who hire IDPs. How to use it?

Employers who hired IDPs during the war can receive UAH 6,500 in compensation from the state for each such employee.

This was reported in "Diia".

Compensation can be received for two months — for the first and second month of work of a displaced person. An application for reimbursement can be made only by the employer 5 days after the employment of the internally displaced person.

To receive payment, the employee must have a certificate of internally displaced person, issued after February 24.

In "Diia" explained how to use the new service:

Register or log in to the portal "Diia": https://diia.gov.ua/

Click: Services — Entrepreneurship — Compensation for IDP employment — Apply.

"Diia" will find you in the list of recipients of Pension Fund payments.

Check the data, select the period for compensation and provide information about the internally displaced person.

Enter a current account to receive funds.

Check the application and sign it with the help of a qualified electronic signature.

Thus, the application will be automatically sent to the State Employment Center to receive funds.