In Kyiv, counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained one of the leaders of Medvedchukʼs "Ukrainian Choice" party.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Security Service of Ukraine Artem Dekhtyarenko.

The name of the detainee has not been named yet. According to the investigation, the suspect was preparing for the overthrow of the constitutional order in Ukraine, coordinating his actions with the Russian secret services.

A member of Medvedchukʼs party developed the concept of "peopleʼs autocracy", which provided for the forcible seizure of power, the destruction of the financial and economic system and the change of the state border. These ideas were promoted through a network of public organizations.

The Security Service also found that in 2014, the attacker asked the Putin administration for a personal reception to "report" on the preparation of subversive activities in Ukraine.

During searches in the places of stay of the member of Medvedchukʼs party militiamen found out: