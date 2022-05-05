The Security Service of Ukraine detained a police major in Kharkiv. From the first days of the war he cooperated with Russian troops

In Kharkiv, the Security Service detained a police major who was cooperating with Russian troops. He provided information on the movement of the Armed Forces, as well as photographed military and civilian facilities in the city.

Local management of the Security Service writes about it on Facebook.

"It has been established that the operative officer of the visual surveillance unit, who has the rank of a police major, was involved in gathering intelligence to the detriment of Ukraine on the day of the beginning of the armed aggression in Russia. Through his relative, a retired riot police officer from Belgorod, the FSB gave him the task of capturing on photo military and civilian objects in Kharkiv, as well as the relocation of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through Kharkiv oblast," the statement said.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the man managed to photograph and send to Russia photos of the Security Service and the National Police in Kharkiv oblast, one of the malls in central Kharkiv, a service station where servicemen repaired vehicles, and military equipment in Kharkiv and the oblast. The man was moving around the city in a car with a special ticket, which allowed him not to be checked at checkpoints.