Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Ukrainian military launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv and Izium directions

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, said that the Ukrainian military had launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv and Izium directions.

He spoke about this in a conversation with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

"Traditionally, he informed his American counterpart about the operational situation. In particular, the relocation of the enemyʼs main efforts to the Luhansk direction, where fierce fighting continues in the area of Popasna, Kreminna and Torske, as well as the transition of Ukraineʼs defense forces to counter-offensive operations in Kharkiv and Izium," said Zaluzhny.

He also spoke about the intensification of Russian missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, in particular by rail, in order to disrupt the logistics of Western arms supplies to the front. Therefore, Zaluzhny reiterated the need for Ukraine to receive US M142 HIMARS and М270 MLRS.