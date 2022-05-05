Mariupol residents tortured and left without medical care in “filtration” camps in Bezimenne and Kozatske villages

During the last month, the Russians forcibly removed all men from certain districts of Mariupol for so-called "filtration." People were placed in the villages of Bezimenne and Kozatske in the Novoazovsk district, where they were tortured, fed balanda and denied medical care.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

According to her, the men were placed in the school and club, where they are constantly escorted by the Russian military. Passports and other documents were confiscated from the hostages, and no personal belongings were allowed. People are forced to sleep on the floor in the corridors of the premises. No medical care is provided. Men are beaten and tortured for the slightest disobedience.

A man died in a camp in the village of Kozatske due to the refusal of the Russian occupiers to call an ambulance.

The first case of tuberculosis was registered at the school in Bezimenne. In this regard, the Russians have turned the gym into a detention center, where a large number of people are kept. The hostages are fed balanda, which is not very suitable for consumption. Hundreds of people were provided with only one cold water sink for hygienic procedures. Therefore, diseases are spread among hostages.

The hostages received a filtering paper from the Russian occupiers, but it did not entitle them to leave the camp. Instead, detainees, including the sick and people with disabilities, are involved in landscaping work in Bezimenne and Novoazovsk under the escort of the Russian military.