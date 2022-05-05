The occupiers in Mariupol want to hold a “parade of prisoners”. To do this, civilian men will be disguised in the uniform of the Armed Forces

The occupiers in Mariupol want to hold a "parade of prisoners" on May 9. To do this, civilian men held in filtration camps will be disguised in uniforms of the Armed Forces.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, told about it on air of a telethon.

"Almost 2,000 men who were deported from Mariupol about four weeks ago are being held in a filtration prison, I would say, in the villages of Bezimenne and Kozatsky in the Novoazovsk district. These men are told that they will be dressed in Ukrainian uniforms and involved in the so-called parade of prisoners in Mariupol because our real prisoners are not enough for the masses," he said.

According to him, Russian troops are actively preparing for the celebration of May 9 in Mariupol. Curators from Russia, including the secretary general of the United Russia party and the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, are dismantling the blockages there with the help of locals who are being fed for it.