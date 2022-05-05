Due to the lack of coal, the largest thermal power plant in Ukraine stopped in occupied Enerhodar

The largest Ukrainian thermal power plant, Zaporizhzhia TPP, has stopped operating in the temporarily occupied Energodar. They canʼt deliver coal there.

This was stated by the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, on his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, this is a forced step — the company has run out of coal. And it is not possible to organize its regular deliveries. This is due to the occupation of our city, and logistical difficulties due to constant fighting in southern Ukraine, destroyed infrastructure, bridges, and sections of the railway," he explained.

Orlov stressed that the residents of the city will not be affected by this stop because the energy will come from the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The staff of Zaporizhzhia TPP has been temporarily laid off.

Zaporizhzhia TPP and Vuhlehir TPP are the largest thermal power plants in Ukraine. The Vuhlehir TPP is located in Donetsk Oblast on the very front line near occupied Horlivka, but so far, the Russians cannot break through the Ukrainian positions there.