Kyiv City State Administration: More than 200 houses and 70 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kyiv as a result of the shelling. They plan to restore by the end of the year

More than 200 houses in Kyiv were damaged as a result of the Russian shelling. Also affected were 30 kindergartens, 46 schools and more than 70 urban infrastructure facilities.

This was stated by First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk at a briefing.

"In the capital, more than 200 houses were damaged by shelling. Also, 30 kindergartens, 46 schools and more than 70 urban infrastructure facilities were destroyed. Today we are completing their examination, and appropriate estimates are being developed to determine the extent and take into account the cost of these damages to repair them," he said.

According to him, they plan to restore all this by the end of the year. They will start with those houses that have suffered the most. Currently, the capital expects the government funds to be allocated for the repair of damaged buildings.