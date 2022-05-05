The bodies of people who were shot by the Russians and driven over by a tank were found in Kyiv Oblast

In the village of Rudnya-Talska, Kyiv Oblast, police exhumed the bodies of two young men, aged 22 and 23, who were shot and driven over by a tank by the Russian military.

This was reported by the police of Kyiv Oblast.

Police found that on February 25, the Russian occupiers shot dead a car with two civilians in the cabin. And then the Russians drove the tank over the car with people inside.

Ivankovʼs police officers, with the participation of a prosecutor and a forensic expert, inspected the bodies. So far, the bodies of the dead have been taken away by relatives for reburial.