Over the past 24 hours, another 20 bodies of civilians killed by the occupiers of the Russian Federation have been found in Kyiv oblast.

This was stated by Kyiv Police Chief Andriy Niebytov on the national telethon.

As of May 4, a total of 1,235 bodies of civilians have been found in the oblast. Most of them were killed with firearms. 282 victims cannot be identified yet.

Niebytov also noted that many Russian civilians were forcibly deported from Ukraine. They are now out of touch.