The sailor from the tug “Yany Kapu” was captured by the Russians for the second time

Ukrainian sailor, rescuer, in the past — a member of the crew of the raid tug "Yani Kapu" Yevhen Semidotsky was captured by the Russians for the second time.

This was reported in the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Semidotsky worked in the fire and rescue detachment of the State Emergency Service in Svatove. He stayed in the city to the last to help people.

"Today, it became known that Yevhen Semidotsky was detained and imprisoned by the Russians in March. For the second time in the last four years," wrote Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration.