The sailor from the tug “Yany Kapu” was captured by the Russians for the second time

Ukrainian sailor, rescuer, in the past — a member of the crew of the raid tug "Yani Kapu" Yevhen Semidotsky was captured by the Russians for the second time.
This was reported in the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.
According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Semidotsky worked in the fire and rescue detachment of the State Emergency Service in Svatove. He stayed in the city to the last to help people.
"Today, it became known that Yevhen Semidotsky was detained and imprisoned by the Russians in March. For the second time in the last four years," wrote Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration.
- Yevhen Semidotsky was one of the Ukrainian sailors, members of the crew of the raid tug "Yany Kapu".
- In November 2018, in the waters of the Kerch Strait, Russian ships attacked the Ukrainian tug "Yany Kapu" and two artillery boats "Nikopol" and "Berdiansk". During the attack, the Russians opened fire, injuring several sailors. In Russia, they were tried for more than 9 months for violating the Russian border.
- On September 7, 2019, as part of the exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine, all 24 sailors returned to Ukraine.