221 children have died in Russian shelling since the start of the war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 221 children have died in Russian shelling. More than 408 were injured.

Such data is provided by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office on its Telegram channel.

"On May 3, as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Velyky Kut village of Mykolaiv oblast, the 9-year-old girl was wounded. During the recording of criminal offenses committed by the Russian army in the Kyiv Oblast, the body of a 10-year-old girl who died from shrapnel wounds due to an enemy shell hitting the house was found in Shybyne village," the department said.

They noted that these data are not final as the war continues, and the bodies of dead civilians continue to be found in the liberated territories. Children in Kyiv, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts suffered the most.