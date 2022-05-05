NYT: US intelligence is helping Ukraine eliminate Russian generals

US intelligence is transmitting intelligence to Ukraine in real time, which has already allowed the Armed Forces to eliminate several Russian generals.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing its own sources.

They note that the Ukrainian side has already stated that 12 generals have been killed on the frontline since the beginning of the war. The United States itself declined to name the exact number of liquidated Russian army generals.

US intelligence is focused on detecting Russian command posts that are constantly moving. After that, Ukraine checks the received data, in particular, due to intercepted conversations, and passes this information to the units of the Armed Forces, which are already striking.

At the same time, the United States has so far banned itself from passing information to Ukraine about top generals, including the arrival of Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, but has not denied that it was indeed involved in the assassination of some others.