Delegations of Ukraine and partners left the hall due to the chairmanship of Belarus in the OSCE Security Forum

Delegations from Ukraine and partner countries left the meeting room as the chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation passed to Belarus.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

The chairmanship of the OSCE Forum on Military-Political Affairs rotated to Belarus in late April, which is set to last four months. Ukraine and many other OSCE participating States have stressed that this cannot be possible due to Belarusʼ complicity in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

"The Republic of Belarus has given the Russian Federation territory for a ground invasion of Ukraine. At least three regions of Ukraine — Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv — were attacked from Belarus. Belarus has provided Russia with airfields for airstrikes and launch pads for missile strikes, including against civilians. Such actions clearly fall under the definition of acts of aggression, approved by UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (XXIX) "Definition of aggression", — Ukrainian mission to the OSCE stated.

The Ukrainian mission added that they regretted that Belarus had not given up its turn to chair the Forum for Security Cooperation. The representative of Ukraine left the hall. The demarche was also supported by representatives of the partner countries.