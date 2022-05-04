Security Service of Ukraine for the first time published the testimony of a Russian prisoner who confesses to killing civilians

The Security Service of Ukraine has released another video with the testimony of a captured Russian soldier. He was the first to confess to killing civilians.

The relevant video was published by the Security Service on its Telegram channel.

"In the video — 21-year-old branch commander Vadim, who went to war to" financially support his mother. " However, the fighting did not last long for him: crossing the border, advancing to Sumy oblast, and then — escorting a column of wounded to Russia," — the department stated.

The Russian military said that their column was shot and they were forced to return to Russia. In order to do this, they forcefully took two local cars and went to the border. On the way, they saw a civilian man talking on the phone.

"I was ordered to shoot — I shot him one round. He fell, and we went on," said a Russian prisoner of war.

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that this is a violation of the rules of war and is punishable by 15 years in prison under Ukrainian law.