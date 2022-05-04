”Itʼs a delusion”: the Kremlin denies that it plans to declare war on Ukraine or mobilize on May 9

The Kremlin denies that it plans to declare mobilization or war on Ukraine on May 9. This is warned in the defense ministries of the United States and Great Britain.

The spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the statements to journalists, Meduza reports.

"It is not true. This is a delusion, "he said when asked about possible mobilization.

Peskov reacted similarly to the question of declaring war on Ukraine.