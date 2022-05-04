Russian troops shell Sumy Oblast from helicopters and Grads

On the night of May 4, Russian troops fired on Sumy Oblast. They fired both from a helicopter and from the Grad multiple rocket launcher.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"At about 3 oʼclock, the orcs fired on the school of the Esman community. Two shots from a helicopter, two from the ground. Getting to the school and infrastructure facilities," he said.

Then in the morning the Russians again started shelling Sumy Oblast from Grad along the border near Yunakivka. This is confirmed by the State Border Guard Service.