The losses of the Russian army in Ukraine reached 24.5 thousand servicemen

The Russian army has already lost 24.5 thousand troops during the war in Ukraine. Such data is provided by the Ukrainian General Staff as of May 4.

The total losses of the Russians are as follows:

24,500 (+300) military killed;

1,077 tanks;

2,610 armored combat vehicles;

491 artillery system;

163 multiple rocket launchers;

81 air defense systems;

194 aircraft;

155 helicopters;

1,867 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

10 ships/boats;

303 drones of operational and tactical level;

38 units of special equipment;

87 cruise missiles.

Russia suffered the greatest losses of personnel in the Izium and Novopavlovsk areas.