Road accident in Rivne oblast: the death toll rose to 26 people

The death toll in a large-scale road accident in Rivne oblast has risen to 26 people. The personal data of three of them have not been established yet.

The police of the Rivne oblast wrote about it on the Facebook.

According to them, 26 people died: 24 passengers and two drivers. Police believe that the driver of the Mercedes minibus drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a fuel truck. The tanker also went into the oncoming lane, hit the Neoplan bus and exploded.

Police are currently establishing the details of the minibus driver. It is also known that there are at least 12 injured people aged 17 to 69.