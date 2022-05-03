A passenger bus and a fuel truck collided in Rivne oblast. 17 people died

A traffic accident occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Rivne oblast, as a result of which, according to preliminary information, 16 people died.

This was reported by the National Police.

The accident took place near the village of Sytne, Dubne district, at 7:20 p.m. Vehicles caught fire after the collision. According to preliminary information, 16 people died.

Six people are also known to be injured. Traffic on the Kyiv-Chop highway in this section was completely blocked.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that at 8:35 p.m., the fire at the scene of the accident was extinguished. It is reported that 17 people died and six were injured.