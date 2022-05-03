Kyiv School of Economics: Ukraineʼs economic losses from the war reach $ 600 billion

The total loss of Ukraineʼs economy due to the Russian invasion is $ 564-600 billion.

This is stated in a study by the Kyiv School of Economics.

The total amount of infrastructure damage due to the Russian invasion reaches almost $ 92 billion, or UAH 2.7 trillion. Over the past week, direct losses due to the destruction and damage of civilian and military infrastructure have increased by almost $ 4.5 billion.

Since the beginning of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, at least 195 factories and enterprises, 231 medical institutions, 543 kindergartens, 295 bridges and bridge crossings, 151 warehousing facilities, 97 religious and 144 cultural facilities have been damaged, destroyed, or seized. Also, at least 23.8 thousand kilometers of roads and 33.7 million square meters of housing stock were damaged, destroyed, or seized as a result of hostilities. The direct losses of enterprises (assets, warehouses) from the war already amount to almost $ 10 billion.

In addition, at least 9.5 thousand cars were destroyed, damaged, or seized. The total value of such cars, according to preliminary estimates, exceeds $ 1.3 billion.