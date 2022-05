The occupiers fired on the territory of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant, killing at least 10 people.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Another 15 people were injured. "The Russians knew exactly where they were going — the workers had just finished their shift and were waiting at the bus stop for a bus to take them home from the factory", Kyrylenko said.