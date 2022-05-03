Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announces suspicion of Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic tanker who shot Mariupol

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the suspicion of a tanker from the so-called Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic that came to shoot Mariupol residents. He is accused of violating the laws and customs of war.

This was announced by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, a man from Donetsk in March-April this year served as a gunner-operator of the tank and took part in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In particular, he fired from a tank at high-rise buildings in the Left Bank district of Mariupol.

During the combat mission on April 24, the criminal was detained by the Ukrainian military. At the time of the investigation, the man will be held in one of the penitentiaries designated as a place of detention for prisoners of war.