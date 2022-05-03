Hungary was outraged by Danilovʼs statement that Putin shared with Orban plans to attack Ukraine

Hungary was outraged by the statement of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov. He said that Prime Minister Viktor Orban was aware of Russian President Putinʼs plans to attack Ukraine, and Hungary planned to take control of part of Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the embassy.

"These allegations about Hungary contain accusations that are untrue and unfounded, as well as inciting hatred against the Hungarian people and Hungary in Ukrainian public opinion, which is suffering from the war. We strongly reject and condemn the false slander against Hungary and the intentions behind it. We also call on Mr. Danilov to withdraw his statements! ” — the embassy stated.

Diplomats are outraged that some representatives of Ukraineʼs leadership speak in this way about Hungary, which has already "proved its support and solidarity with Ukraine many times," and expect explanations from the competent authorities of Ukraine.