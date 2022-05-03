More than a dozen Soviet memorials were dismantled in the Dnieper

In Dnipro, public utilities dismantled more than a dozen memorials erected during the Soviet era.

This was reported by the press service of the Dnipro City Council.

In particular, a brick wall with Stalinʼs order to Malinovsky was removed from Globy Park, and a stele with the inscription "Zhukov Square" was removed from the Boulevard of Glory. Dismantling of Soviet concrete stucco from residential buildings continues on Titova Street.

According to the head of the department for the protection of the cultural heritage of the Dnipro City Council Nadiia Lyshtva, the dismantled Soviet symbols will be transferred for storage in a special warehouse.

"In general, the city plans to create a museum-park of the totalitarian regime, which will feature dismantled monuments, stelae, and busts. In total, about a hundred relevant symbols, memorials, memorial plaques, etc. have been removed from Dnipro since 2014 as part of decommunization, Lyshtva said.