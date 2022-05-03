Intelligence: Russia plans to annex the occupied south of Ukraine to Crimea

Russia is considering the possibility of including the occupied territories of southern Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea and their further integration into the Russian economic space.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The development of such a plan with a deadline of at least 2030 was announced on May 1 by the adviser to the "head" of the Crimea on information policy Oleg Kryuchkov.

At the same time, the Russian occupation regime is trying to convince the local population of final control over the occupied territories. For example, on May 1 in Henichesk, the newly appointed "head of the City Council" Andriy Klochok organized a solemn raising of the tricolor. However, the townspeople ignored the "holiday".