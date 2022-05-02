NSDC Secretary Danilov: Putin warned Hungary about attacking Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned Hungary about the attack on Ukraine.

He stated this on the air of the All-Ukrainian online marathon.

Danilov was asked about the possibility of Ukraineʼs accession to NATO and the possible influence of Hungary on this process. "Hungary, which openly declares its cooperation with Russia. Moreover, it was warned in advance by Putin that there would be an attack on our country," he said.

"For some reason, it thought it could take part of its territory. And the country that behaved like that — letʼs see what the consequences will be for this country after this war," the Secretary of the Security Council added.