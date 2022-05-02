Evening summary of the General Staff: The enemy led a pontoon crossing over the Siversky Donets, shelling the border areas

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 pm:
- The enemy is most active in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. In the southern direction, in the Zaporizhzhia oblast, in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, the invaders are regrouping, strengthening artillery units and air defense units. They are also trying to establish their own security system.
- The occupiers built a pontoon-bridge crossing over the Siversky Donets River and continue to fire on the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian civilian facilities located near the border from the territory of the Russian Federation.
- In the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, the enemy created a fuel and oil warehouse and a point for repairing and repairing damaged equipment.
- The enemy is transferring forces from the temporarily occupied territory of the occupied Crimea, using Ukraineʼs railway infrastructure.
- The situation in Moldovaʼs Transnistrian region remains tense. The enemy continues to spread provocative reports about the threat to the population of Transnistria from Ukraine through controlled media.