Police: After the liberation of Kyiv oblast, 8 mass graves of civilians killed by the occupiers were found

In Kyiv oblast, after the liberation from the occupiers, law enforcement officers found eight mass graves of civilians killed by Russian invaders.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of Police of Kyiv oblast Maksym Ocheretiany, Ukrinform reports.

"We have eight of them. And in fact, we found 148 people in these eight burials," he said. According to Ocheretiany, all the victims have injuries, a forensic examination is currently underway, "and it will provide us with more specific information".

He also said that out of 1,220 bodies found in Kyiv oblast, almost 280 remain unidentified. "But in fact, most of the bodies have already been identified and recognized. We are working on this issue every day," the officer assured.