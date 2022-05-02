In 2023, European post offices will issue a stamp on “Peace — the highest value of mankind”

Postal administrations of European countries in 2023 will issue postage stamps on the theme "Peace is the highest value of mankind."

Ukrposhta [Ukrainian Postal Service] proposed to change the theme of the annual competition for the best postage stamp in Europe from "Underwater flora and fauna" to "Peace is the highest value of mankind". This extraordinary change was approved at a special meeting of PostEurop directors.

The competition is attended by postal administrations of European countries.

"Colleagues from around the world are already expressing their support for Ukraine through postal miniatures. In particular, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Austria, and Croatia have already issued stamps in support of Ukraine", Ukrposhta said.