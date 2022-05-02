Russia fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary for the third time

On May 2, around noon, the enemy fired missiles at a bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa oblast. Russia fired three more missiles at the bridge.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration Serhiy Bratchuk and Operational Command "South".

He did not describe other details or the consequences of the attack but noted that information about the shelling is already being clarified.

It will be recalled that Russia carried out two strikes on the bridge on April 26 and 27. After the second shelling, the bridge was destroyed.