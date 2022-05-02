The State Bureau of Investigation detained Ilya Kyvaʼs accomplices who were to arrange provocations with “titushky” in Odesa

The State Bureau of Investigation detained proxies of former MP Ilya Kyva, who were to organize provocative actions involving aunts and destabilize the situation in Odesa oblast.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.

Kyvaʼs first ally was to organize an action in Odesa and other oblasts, he was responsible for gathering "titushky" [mercenary agents who support Yanukovych during the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine]. The second hid from law enforcement officers in Transcarpathia and was responsible for the selection of aunts who guarded the representatives of the political party "Opposition Platform — For Life" during mass events in Odesa and Kyiv oblasts. During the rallies, Kyvaʼs confidant instructed the participants on what to do — in particular, use physical force. The mass actions were financed by representatives of the OPZZh party.

The State Bureau of Investigation identified three dozen titushky, who were used by the OPZZh leadership as a power bloc. The involvement of all detainees in the organization of provocations in Odessa on May 2, 2022, is currently being investigated.