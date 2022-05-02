Russia has taken stolen harvesters from Melitopol to Chechnya. The owners remotely blocked the equipment

Russia has stolen agricultural land worth at least $ 5 million from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. However, the occupiers were unable to turn on the equipment because the owners remotely blocked it.

According to CNN, the Russians exported absolutely all the equipment from the dealerships of Melitopol to Chechnya.

"Over the past few weeks, there have been increasing reports that Russian troops are stealing agricultural equipment, grain, and even building materials in addition to mass looting of homes," the statement said.

So far, 27 units of expensive equipment have already been exported from Melitopol. Thanks to GPS navigation, the owners were able to find out that the equipment had been transported to Chechnya.

"When the occupiers drove the stolen harvesters to Chechnya, they realized that they could not even turn them on because the harvesters were locked remotely," he said.

The equipment is now on a farm near Grozny. According to the source, it seems that the occupiers have found specialists in Russia who will try to bypass the defense. If nothing happens, the equipment will be disassembled.