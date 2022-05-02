During the full-scale war, Russia lost 23,800 soldiers killed

As of May 2, Russian troops lost about 23,800 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:

1,048 tanks;

2,519 armored combat vehicles;

459 artillery systems;

152 multiple rocket launchers;

80 air defense equipment;

194 aircraft;

155 helicopters;

1,824 units of automotive equipment;

8 ships/boats;

271 drones of operational and tactical level;

38 units of special equipment;

84 cruise missiles

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were observed in the Izium direction.