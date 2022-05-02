Netflix due to financial difficulties refused to develop the animated series Megan Markle “Pearl”

Netflix for reasons of economy refused to develop a project for the Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle. This is a multimillion-dollar animated series "Pearl", a contract for which was signed in 2021.

This was reported by the BBC.

The animated series was to tell about the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women.

Elton Johnʼs husband David Furnish has been appointed executive producer of the cartoon, which was created by Archewell Productions.

Instead, Netflix has confirmed that it will continue to work on a number of projects with Archewell Productions, including the previously announced documentary series Heart of Invictus.