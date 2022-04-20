For the first time in many years, Netflix lost subscribers due to the war in Ukraine

For the first time in many years, the streaming service Netflix reported a decrease in the number of subscribers, although at the end of last year it predicted an increase in subscribers by 2.5 million.

This was reported by Reuters.

In the first quarter of this year, the Netflix service lost 200,000 users worldwide and another 700,000 Russian users. The outflow of subscribers in the company is associated with inflation, fierce competition in the market, and the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, due to which Netflix stopped working in Russia.