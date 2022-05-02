Evacuation from Mariupol: local authorities agreed on two more locations for evacuation

As of today, May 2, two additional locations have been agreed upon for evacuation from Mariupol.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"There is good news. With the support of the United Nations and the Red Cross, two additional locations have been agreed upon today to put people in an evacuation convoy leaving Mariupol. These are the village of Manhush and the Lunacharsky ring near Berdiansk. If you have relatives or acquaintances there, try to contact them and provide information about a possible evacuation", the statement said.